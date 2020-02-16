Acknowledgment of Community Organizations

Many community organizations are already modeling the principles of data feminism that we have described in this book. As part of our continued efforts to share power, we are redirecting a portion of royalties from this book to two of these organizations that have significance to the authors. We encourage you to seek out these organizations, engage with them on social media and in real life, and consider how you might contribute to their work.

Credit: Indigenous Women Rising

“Indigenous Women Rising is committed to honoring Native and Indigenous people’s inherent right to equitable and culturally safe health options through accessible health education, resources, and advocacy. Follow Indigenous Women Rising on Twitter at @IWRising, on Instagram at @indigenouswomenrising, and at www.iwrising.org.”

Credit: Charis Circle

“Founded in 1996, Charis Circle is the 501c3 nonprofit programming arm of Charis Books, the South’s oldest independent feminist bookstore. Charis Circle works with artists, authors, and activists from across the South and around the world to bring innovative, thoughtful, and life-changing programming and events to feminist communities. Charis Circle exists to foster sustainable feminist communities, work for social justice, and encourage the expression of diverse and marginalized voices. Visit Charis Circle at www.chariscircle.org.”