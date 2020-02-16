Skip to main content
Published on Mar 16, 2020

Figure Credits

by Catherine D'Ignazio and Lauren Klein
Introduction

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

  • Figure 2.1: Source: Gwendolyn Warren, “About the Work in Detroit,” in Field Notes No. 3: The Geography of Children, Part II (East Lansing, MI: Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute, 1971). Credit: Courtesy of Gwendolyn Warren and the Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute.

  • Figure 2.2: Source: Robert K. Nelson, LaDale Winling, Richard Marciano, Nathan Connolly, et al., “Mapping Inequality,” in American Panorama, ed. Robert K. Nelson and Edward L. Ayers, accessed May 13, 2019, https://dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/redlining/#loc=10/42.3475/-83.1365&opacity=0.8&city=detroit-mi.

  • Figure 2.3: Source: Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner, “Machine Bias,” ProPublica, May 23, 2016, https://www.propublica.org/article/machine-bias-risk-assessments-in-criminal-sentencing. Credit: Courtesy of Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner for ProPublica, 2016.

  • Figure 2.4: Credit: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.

  • Figure 2.5: Credit: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.

  • Figure 2.6: Source: http://104.196.123.131/locallotto#tours-tab. Credit: Courtesy of Emmanuela, Angel, Robert, and Janeva. This work was supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant No. DRL-1222430.

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

  • Figure 6.1: Source: Mona Chalabi, “Kidnapping of Girls in Nigeria Is Part of a Worsening Problem,” FiveThirtyEight, May 6, 2014, https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/nigeria-kidnapping/.

  • Figure 6.2: Source: Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “So if #GDELT says there were 649 kidnappings in Nigeria in 4 months, WHAT IT’S REALLY SAYING is there were 649 news stories abt kidnappings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 4:04 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466308105416884225; and Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “And never, EVER use #GDELT for reporting of discrete events. That’s not what it’s for. Not kidnappings, not murders, not suicide bombings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 1:15 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466310866225217536.

  • Figure 6.3: Source: Prefeitura da Cidade de São Paulo: e-negocios cidadesp, accessed August 30, 2019, http://e-negocioscidadesp.prefeitura.sp.gov.br/. Credit: SIGRC for the Prefecture of São Paulo, Brazil.

  • Figure 6.4: Source: Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan, “Reporting Sexual Assault: What the Clery Act Doesn’t Tell Us,” Atavist, April 26, 2016, https://cleryactfallsshort.atavist.com/reporting-sexual-assault-what-the-clery-act-doesnt-tell-us. Credit: Used with permission of Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan.

  • Figure 6.5: Source: Lauren F. Klein, “The Image of Absence: Archival Silence, Digital Humanities, and James Hemings,” American Literature 85, no. 4 (2013): 661–688. Credit: Visualization by Lauren F. Klein.

  • Figure 6.6: Source: Data from Fatos Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service,” American Journal of Public Health 105, no. 9 (2015): 1911–1916, https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2015.302699. Credit: Graphics by Catherine D’Ignazio.

  • Figure 6.7: Source: Data from Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service.” Credit: Graphic by Catherine D’Ignazio.

Chapter 7

Conclusion

  • Figure 8.1: Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Google_Walkout_For_Real_Change_in_Sunnyvale,_November_1_2018.jpg. License: Creative Commons Attribution—Share Alike 4.0 International. Credit: Wikimedia user Grendelkhan.

  • Figure 8.2: Credit: Columbia Center for Spatial Research, 2016.

  • Figure 8.3: Source: Margaret Mitchell, Simone Wu, Andrew Zaldivar, Parker Barnes, Lucy Vasserman, Ben Hutchinson, Elena Spitzer, Inioluwa Deborah Raji, and Timnit Gebru, “Model Cards for Model Reporting,” in Proceedings of the Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (New York: ACM, 2019), 220–229.

  • Figure 8.4: Credit: Economía Femini(s)ta, 2017, http://economiafeminita.com/, including Mercedes D’Alessandro, Andrés Snitcofsky, Lina Castellanos, Aldana Vales, and the Economía Femini(s)ta team.

  • Figure 8.5: Source: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison, Decoding Possibilities, multimedia installation, 2017, https://elegantcollisions.com/decoding-possibilities/. Credit: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison.

Acknowledgment of Community Organizations

  • Credit: Indigenous Women Rising.

  • Credit: Charis Circle.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
