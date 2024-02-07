Skip to main content
Published on Mar 07, 2024DOI

اعتبار عکس‌ها

ترجمه توسط امیرحسین پی‌براه

by Catherine D'Ignazio and Lauren Klein
Published onMar 07, 2024
Figure Credits
  • Published on Mar 16, 2020
  • data-feminism.mitpress.mit.edu

مقدمه

فصل ۱

فصل ۲

  • شکل ۲.۱: منبع: Gwendolyn Warren, “About the Work in Detroit,” in Field Notes No. 3: The Geography of Children, Part II (East Lansing, MI: Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute, 1971).
    اعتبار: Courtesy of Gwendolyn Warren and the Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute.

  • شکل ۲.۲: منبع: Robert K. Nelson, LaDale Winling, Richard Marciano, Nathan Connolly, et al., “Mapping Inequality,” in American Panorama, ed. Robert K. Nelson and Edward L. Ayers, accessed May 13, 2019, https://dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/redlining/#loc=10/42.3475/-83.1365&opacity=0.8&city=detroit-mi.

  • شکل ۲.۳: منبع: Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner, “Machine Bias,” ProPublica, May 23, 2016, https://www.propublica.org/article/machine-bias-risk-assessments-in-criminal-sentencing.
    اعتبار: Courtesy of Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner for ProPublica, 2016.

  • شکل ۲.۴: اعتبار: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.

  • شکل ۲.۵: اعتبار: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.

  • شکل ۲.۶: منبع: http://104.196.123.131/locallotto#tours-tab.
    اعتبار: Courtesy of Emmanuela, Angel, Robert, and Janeva. This work was supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant No. DRL-1222430.

فصل ۳

فصل ۴

فصل ۵

فصل ۶

  • شکل ۶.۱: منبع: Mona Chalabi, “Kidnapping of Girls in Nigeria Is Part of a Worsening Problem,” FiveThirtyEight, May 6, 2014, https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/nigeria-kidnapping/.

  • شکل ۶.۲: منبع: Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “So if #GDELT says there were 649 kidnappings in Nigeria in 4 months, WHAT IT’S REALLY SAYING is there were 649 news stories abt kidnappings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 4:04 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466308105416884225; and Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “And never, EVER use #GDELT for reporting of discrete events. That’s not what it’s for. Not kidnappings, not murders, not suicide bombings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 1:15 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466310866225217536.

  • شکل ۶.۳: منبع: Prefeitura da Cidade de São Paulo: e-negocios cidadesp, accessed August 30, 2019, http://e-negocioscidadesp.prefeitura.sp.gov.br/.
    اعتبار: SIGRC for the Prefecture of São Paulo, Brazil.

  • شکل ۶.۴: Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan, “Reporting Sexual Assault: What the Clery Act Doesn’t Tell Us,” Atavist, April 26, 2016, https://cleryactfallsshort.atavist.com/reporting-sexual-assault-what-the-clery-act-doesnt-tell-us.
    اعتبار: Used with permission of Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan.

  • شکل ۶.۵: منبع: Lauren F. Klein, “The Image of Absence: Archival Silence, Digital Humanities, and James Hemings,” American Literature 85, no. 4 (2013): 661–688.
    اعتبار: Visualization by Lauren F. Klein.

  • شکل ۶.۶: منبع: Data from Fatos Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service,” American Journal of Public Health 105, no. 9 (2015): 1911–1916, https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2015.302699.
    اعتبار: Graphics by Catherine D’Ignazio.

  • شکل ۶.۷: منبع: Data from Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service.”
    اعتبار:‌ Graphic by Catherine D’Ignazio.

فصل ۷

نتیجه‌گیری

  • شکل ۸.۱: منبع: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Google_Walkout_For_Real_Change_in_Sunnyvale,_November_1_2018.jpg.
    مجوز: Creative Commons Attribution—Share Alike 4.0 International.
    اعتبار: Wikimedia user Grendelkhan.

  • شکل ۸.۲: اعتبار: Columbia Center for Spatial Research, 2016.

  • شکل ۸.۳: منبع: Margaret Mitchell, Simone Wu, Andrew Zaldivar, Parker Barnes, Lucy Vasserman, Ben Hutchinson, Elena Spitzer, Inioluwa Deborah Raji, and Timnit Gebru, “Model Cards for Model Reporting,” in Proceedings of the Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (New York: ACM, 2019), 220–229.

  • شکل ۸.۴: اعتبار: Economía Femini(s)ta, 2017, http://economiafeminita.com/, including Mercedes D’Alessandro, Andrés Snitcofsky, Lina Castellanos, Aldana Vales, and the Economía Femini(s)ta team.

  • شکل ۸.۵: منبع: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison, Decoding Possibilities, multimedia installation, 2017, https://elegantcollisions.com/decoding-possibilities/.
    اعتبار: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison.

قدردانی از سازمان‌های اجتماعی

  • اعتبار: Indigenous Women Rising.

  • اعتبار: Charis Circle.

