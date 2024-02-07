ترجمه توسط امیرحسین پیبراه
شکل ۰.۱: منبع: ویکیپدیا: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Darden#/media/File:Christine_Darden.jpg. اعتبار: ناسا
شکل ۰.۲: (الف) منبع: Peter Bright, “Moore’s Law Really Is Dead This Time,” Ars Technica, February 10, 2016, https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2016/02/moores-law-really-is-dead-this-time/. اعتبار: Gordon Moore. (ب) منبع: https://twitter.com/TamyEmmaPepin/status/1116014974508371971.
اعتبار: Tamy Emma Pepin/Twitter.
شکل ۰.۳: (الف) منبع: Stephanie Dinkins, Not the Only One, multimedia installation, 2017.
(ب) منبع: Source: Ishan Misra, C. Lawrence Zitnick, Margaret Mitchell, and Ross Girshick, “Seeing through the Human Reporting Bias: Visual Classifiers from Noisy Human-centric Labels,” in Proceedings of the IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (New York: IEEE, 2016), 2930–2939; and Margaret Mitchell, “The Seen and Unseen Factors Influencing Machine Perception of Images and Language,” LinkedIn SlideShare, May 19, 2017, https://www.slideshare.net/SessionsEvents/margaret-mitchell-senior-research-scientist-google-at-mlonf-seattle-2017.
(ج) منبع: Hanah Anderson and Matt Daniels, “Film Dialogue,” Pudding, April 2016, accessed April 3, 2019, https://pudding.cool/2017/03/film-dialogue
شکل ۱.۱: منبع:https://www.facebook.com/SerenaWilliams/videos/10156086135726834/. اعتبار: Serena Williams/Facebook.
شکل ۱.۲: منبع: Data from Christianne Corbett and Catherine Hill, Solving the Equation: The Variables for Women’s Success in Engineering and Computing (Washington, DC: American Association of University Women, 2015).
اعتبار: Graphic by Catherine D’Ignazio.
شکل ۱.۳: اعتبار: Courtesy of Joy Buolamwini.
شکل ۱.۴: اعتبار: Photo by Brandon Schulman.
شکل ۱.۵: (الف): منبع:https://feminicidiosmx.crowdmap.com/.
(ب): منبع: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=174IjBzP-fl_6wpRHg5pkGSj2egE&ll=21.347609098250942%2C-102.05467709375&z=5.
اعتبار: María Salguero.
شکل ۱.۶: منبع: Andrew Pole, “How Target Gets the Most out of Its Guest Data to Improve Marketing ROI,” filmed October 2010 at Predictive Analytics World, video, 47:50, https://www.predictiveanalyticsworld.com/patimes/how-target-gets-the-most-out-of-its-guest-data-to-improve-marketing-roi/6815/.
شکل ۱.۷: منبع: Networked Nation: The Landscape of the Internet in America, exhibit, 2013, Center for Land Use Interpretation.
اعتبار: Images by the Center for Land Use Interpretation.
شکل ۱.۸: اعتبار: Kimberly Seals Allers and the Irth team.
شکل ۲.۱: منبع: Gwendolyn Warren, “About the Work in Detroit,” in Field Notes No. 3: The Geography of Children, Part II (East Lansing, MI: Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute, 1971).
اعتبار: Courtesy of Gwendolyn Warren and the Detroit Geographical Expedition and Institute.
شکل ۲.۲: منبع: Robert K. Nelson, LaDale Winling, Richard Marciano, Nathan Connolly, et al., “Mapping Inequality,” in American Panorama, ed. Robert K. Nelson and Edward L. Ayers, accessed May 13, 2019, https://dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/redlining/#loc=10/42.3475/-83.1365&opacity=0.8&city=detroit-mi.
شکل ۲.۳: منبع: Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner, “Machine Bias,” ProPublica, May 23, 2016, https://www.propublica.org/article/machine-bias-risk-assessments-in-criminal-sentencing.
اعتبار: Courtesy of Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner for ProPublica, 2016.
شکل ۲.۴: اعتبار: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.
شکل ۲.۵: اعتبار: Courtesy of the City Digits Project Team, including Brooklyn College, the Civic Data Design Lab at MIT, and the Center for Urban Pedagogy.
شکل ۲.۶: منبع: http://104.196.123.131/locallotto#tours-tab.
اعتبار: Courtesy of Emmanuela, Angel, Robert, and Janeva. This work was supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant No. DRL-1222430.
شکل ۳.۱: منبع: “United States Gun Death Data Visualization by Periscopic,” Periscopic, 2013, accessed March 12, 2019, https://guns.periscopic.com/?year=2013.
اعتبار: Images by Periscopic.
شکل ۳.۲: منبع: Christopher Ingraham, “FBI: Active Shooter Incidents Have Soared since 2000,” Washington Post, June 16, 2016, https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/06/16/fbi-active-shooter-incidents-have-soared-since-2000/?utm_term=.036515c11720.
اعتبار Images by Christopher Ingraham for the Washington Post.
شکل ۳.۳: (الف) منبع: Elizabeth Palmer Peabody, A Chronological History of the United States (New York: Sheldon, Blakeman & Company, 1856).
(ب) منبع: Lauren Klein, Caroline Foster, Adam Hayward, Erica Pramer, and Shivani Negi, The Shape of History, 2016, http://shape of history.net/#explore=.
(ج) اعتبار: Image by Courney Allen for the Georgia Tech Digital Humanities Lab.
شکل ۳.۴: منبع: Mike Bostock, Shan Carter, Amanda Cox, and Kevin Quealy, “One Report, Diverging Perspectives,” New York Times, October 5, 2012, https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/interactive/2012/10/05/business/economy/one-report-diverging-perspectives.html; as cited in Jonathan Stray, The Curious Journalist’s Guide to Data (New York: Columbia Journalism School, 2016).
شکل ۳.۵: منبع: Do Women Have to Be Naked to Get into the Met. Museum?, 1989, accessed March 13, 2019, https://www.nga.gov/collection/art-object-page.139856.html.
اعتبار: Guerrilla Girls.
شکل ۳.۶: منبع: “Violin Plot,” Data Visualisation Catalogue, accessed March 13, 2019, https://datavizcatalogue.com/methods/violin_plot.html.
شکل ۳.۷: منبع: Gregor Aisch, Nate Cohn, Amanda Cox, Josh Katz, Adam Pearce, and Kevin Quealy, “Live Presidential Forecast,” New York Times, November 9, 2016, https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2016/forecast/president.
شکل ۳.۸: منبع: Gregor Aisch, Nate Cohn, Amanda Cox, Josh Katz, Adam Pearce, and Kevin Quealy, “Live Presidential Forecast,” New York Times, November 9, 2016, https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2016/forecast/president.
شکل ۳.۹: منبع: Margaret Wickens Pearce, Coming Home to Indigenous Place Names in Canada, Canadian-American Center, 2018, accessed March 13, 2019, https://umaine.edu/canam/publications/coming-home-map/.
اعتبار: Map by Margaret W. Pearce; map design copyright 2017 Canadian-American Center, University of Maine. Place names shared by permission of the following: Alan Corbiere. Hiio Delaronde and Jordan Engel, “Haudenosaunee Country in Mohawk,” The Decolonial Atlas, decolonialatlas.wordpress.com/2015/02/04/haudenosaunee-country-in-mohawk-2/, by permission of the authors; Charles Lippert and Jordan Engel, “The Great Lakes: An Ojibwe Perspective,” The Decolonial Atlas, decolonialatlas.wordpress.com/2015/04/14/the-great-lakes-in-ojibwe-v2/, by permission of the authors; Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg; Brian McInnes, Sounding Thunder: The Stories of Francis Pegahmagabow (East Lansing: Michigan State University Press, 2016), by permission of Brian McInnes, with gratitude to James Dumont and Wasauksing First Nation; Woodland Cultural Centre, place names from Frances Froman, Alfred Keye, Lottie Keye, and Carrie Dyck, English-Cayuga/Cayuga-English Dictionary (Toronto, Ontario: University of Toronto Press); and Marianne Mithun and Reginald Henry, Wadewayęstanih. A Cayuga Teaching Grammar (Brantford, Ontario: Woodland Publishing, The Woodland Cultural Centre, 1984), by permission of Amos Key Jr. and Carrie Dyck.
شکل ۴.۱: منبع: Joni Seager, The Women’s Atlas, 5th ed. (Oxford: Penguin Books, 2018).
شکل ۴.۲: (الف) منبع: Will Oremus, “Here Are All the Different Genders You Can Be on Facebook,” Slate, February 13, 2014, http://www.slate.com/blogs/future_tense/2014/02/13/facebook_custom_gender_options_here_are_all_56_custom_options.html.
(ب) منبع: http://www.facebook.com/.
اعتبار: Facebook. Screenshot by Lauren F. Klein.
شکل ۴.۳: منبع: http://www.facebook.com/.
اعتبار: Facebook. Screenshot by Lauren Klein.
شکل ۴.۴: منبع: Jan Diehm and Amber Thomas, “Someone Clever Once Said Women Were Not Allowed Pockets,” The Pudding, August 2018, https://pudding.cool/2018/08/pockets/.
شکل ۴.۵: منبع: Peter Kirwin, “Clinical Outcomes and Experiences of Trans People Accessing HIV Care in England,” BHIVA, accessed August 30, 2019, https://www.bhiva.org/file/5ca62e5cf0828/PeterKirwanO22.pdf.
شکل ۴.۶: منبع: “Born Equal. Treated Unequally,” infographic, Telegraph, accessed August 30, 2019, https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/business/women-mean-business-interactive/.
اعتبار: Claire Cohen, Patrick Scott, Ellie Kempster, Richard Moynihan, Oliver Edgington, Dario Verrengia, Fraser Lyness, George Ioakeimidis, and Jamie Johnson for the Telegraph.
شکل ۴.۷: منبع: Sam Morris, Juweek Adolphe, and Erum Salam, “Does the New Congress Reflect You?,” Guardian, June 7, 2019, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2018/nov/15/new-congress-us-house-of-representatives-senate.
شکل ۴.۸: منبع: Amanda Montañez, “Visualizing Sex as a Spectrum,” Scientific American, August 29, 2017, https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/sa-visual/visualizing-sex-as-a-spectrum/. Research by Amanda Hobbs; expert review by Amy Wisniewski University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Reproduced with permission. Copyright 2017 Scientific American. Credit: Pitch Interactive and Amanda Montañez. Reproduced with permission. Copyright © (2017) Scientific American, a division of Nature America, Inc. All rights reserved.
شکل ۴.۹: منبع: Eve M. Kahn, “Colored Conventions, a Rallying Point for Black Americans before the Civil War,” New York Times, August 4, 2016, https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/05/arts/design/colored-conventions-a-rallying-point-for-black-americans-before-the-civil-war.html. Credit: Sketched by Theo. R. Davis, published in Harper’s Weekly, 1869. Image courtesy of Jim Casey.
شکل ۴.۱۰: اعتبار: Photo by Rebecca Rodriguez and Ken Richardson, MIT Media Lab.
شکل ۵.۱: منبع: “Tech Bus Stops and No-Fault Evictions,” Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, accessed August 30, 2019, http://www.antievictionmappingproject.net/techbusevictions.html.
اعتبار: Anti-Eviction Mapping Project.
شکل ۵.۲: منبع: “Narratives of Displacement and Resistance,” Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, accessed August 30, 2019, http://www.antievictionmappingproject.net/narratives.html.
اعتبار: Anti-Eviction Mapping Project. Made in collaboration with the San Francisco Ruth Assawa School of the Arts. The interview was shot by Marianne Maeckelbergh and Brandon Jourdan and edited by students Shilo Arkinson and Avidan Novogrodsky-Godt, facilitated by Alexandra Lacey and Jin Zhu.
شکل ۵.۳: منبع: Data from www.mediacloud.org.
اعتبار: Image by Catherine D’Ignazio.
شکل ۵.۴: منبع: Catherine D’Ignazio. Original article: Eric Roston and Blacki Miglozzi, “What’s Really Warming the World?,” Bloomberg Businessweek, June 24, 2015, https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2015-whats-warming-the-world.
اعتبار: Catherine D’Ignazio, based on reporting by Eric Roston and Blacki Migliozzi for Bloomberg Businessweek.
شکل ۵.۵: منبع: Eymund Diegel, “Mapping Sewage Flows in the Gowanus Canal after Sandy Flood Damages—the Sequel,” Public Lab, December 19, 2012, https://publiclab.org/notes/eymund-diegel/12-18-2012/mapping-sewage-flows-gowanus-canal-after-sandy-flood-damages-sequel.
اعتبار: Eymund Diegel for Public Lab.
شکل ۵.۶: اعتبار: Data Therapy, Emily and Rahul Bhargava.
شکل ۵.۷: منبع: Rahul Bhargava, “Mural-ing Our Way to Data Literacy,” MIT Civic Media, August 6, 2013, https://civic.mit.edu/2013/08/06/mural-ing-our-way-to-data-literacy/.
اعتبار: Data Therapy, Emily and Rahul Bhargava.
شکل ۵.۸: منبع: Screenshot from https://ejatlas.org/.
اعتبار: Global Atlas of Environmental Justice.
شکل ۶.۱: منبع: Mona Chalabi, “Kidnapping of Girls in Nigeria Is Part of a Worsening Problem,” FiveThirtyEight, May 6, 2014, https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/nigeria-kidnapping/.
شکل ۶.۲: منبع: Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “So if #GDELT says there were 649 kidnappings in Nigeria in 4 months, WHAT IT’S REALLY SAYING is there were 649 news stories abt kidnappings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 4:04 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466308105416884225; and Erin Simpson (@charlie_simpson), “And never, EVER use #GDELT for reporting of discrete events. That’s not what it’s for. Not kidnappings, not murders, not suicide bombings,” Twitter, May 13, 2014, 1:15 p.m., https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/466310866225217536.
شکل ۶.۳: منبع: Prefeitura da Cidade de São Paulo: e-negocios cidadesp, accessed August 30, 2019, http://e-negocioscidadesp.prefeitura.sp.gov.br/.
اعتبار: SIGRC for the Prefecture of São Paulo, Brazil.
شکل ۶.۴: Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan, “Reporting Sexual Assault: What the Clery Act Doesn’t Tell Us,” Atavist, April 26, 2016, https://cleryactfallsshort.atavist.com/reporting-sexual-assault-what-the-clery-act-doesnt-tell-us.
اعتبار: Used with permission of Patrick Torphy, Michaela Halnon, and Jillian Meehan.
شکل ۶.۵: منبع: Lauren F. Klein, “The Image of Absence: Archival Silence, Digital Humanities, and James Hemings,” American Literature 85, no. 4 (2013): 661–688.
اعتبار: Visualization by Lauren F. Klein.
شکل ۶.۶: منبع: Data from Fatos Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service,” American Journal of Public Health 105, no. 9 (2015): 1911–1916, https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2015.302699.
اعتبار: Graphics by Catherine D’Ignazio.
شکل ۶.۷: منبع: Data from Kaba et al., “Disparities in Mental Health Referral and Diagnosis in the New York City Jail Mental Health Service.”
اعتبار: Graphic by Catherine D’Ignazio.
شکل ۷.۱: منبع: https://github.com/GeorgiaTechDHLab/TOME/graphs/contributors; https://github.com/GeorgiaTechDHLab/TOME/graphs/commit-activity; and https://github.com/GeorgiaTechDHLab/TOME/network.
اعتبار: GitHub/Screenshots by Lauren F. Klein.
شکل ۷.۲: منبع: https://www.shipmap.org/.
اعتبار: Website created by Duncan Clark & Robin Houston from Kiln. Data compiled by Julia Schaumeier & Tristan Smith from the UCL EI. The website also includes a soundtrack: Bach’s Goldberg Variations, played by Kimiko Ishizaka.
شکل ۷.۳: منبع: “Wages for Housework,” Harvard Library archival materials, accessed August 30, 2019, https://hollisarchives.lib.harvard.edu/repositories/8/archival_objects/1438878.
اعتبار: Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute/Bettye Lane.
شکل ۷.۴: منبع: Still from Workers Leaving the Googleplex, dir. Andrew Norman Wilson, video, 12:00.
اعتبار: Andrew Norman Wilson.
شکل ۷.۵: منبع: Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, “Anatomy of an AI System: The Amazon Echo as an Anatomical Map of Human Labor, Data and Planetary Resources,” AI Now Institute and Share Lab, September 7, 2018, https://anatomyof.ai.
اعتبار: Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler.
شکل ۷.۶: منبع: J. K. Gibson-Graham and the Community Economies Collective, Cultivating Community Economies, Next System Project, February 27, 2017, https://thenextsystem.org/cultivating-community-economies.
اعتبار: J. K. Gibson-Graham, Jenny Cameron, Kelly Dombrowski, Stephen Healy, and Ethan Miller for the Next System Project.
شکل ۷.۷: منبع: “A Brief Visual History of MARC Cataloging at the Library of Congress,” Sapping Attention (blog), May 16, 2017, http://sappingattention.blogspot.com/2017/05/a-brief-visual-history-of-marc.html.
اعتبار: Benjamin M. Schmidt.
شکل ۷.۸: منبع: “Chantal’s Household,” Atlas of Caregiving, accessed August 30, 2019, https://atlasofcaregiving.com/studies/chantals-household/chantal/24-hour/.
اعتبار: The Atlas of Caregiving.
شکل ۷.۹: منبع: Giorgia Lupi, “Bruises—The Data We Don’t See,” Medium: Neuroscience, January 31, 2018, https://medium.com/@giorgialupi/bruises-the-data-we-dont-see-1fdec00d0036.
اعتبار: Giorgia Lupi and Kaki King.
شکل ۸.۱: منبع: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Google_Walkout_For_Real_Change_in_Sunnyvale,_November_1_2018.jpg.
مجوز: Creative Commons Attribution—Share Alike 4.0 International.
اعتبار: Wikimedia user Grendelkhan.
شکل ۸.۲: اعتبار: Columbia Center for Spatial Research, 2016.
شکل ۸.۳: منبع: Margaret Mitchell, Simone Wu, Andrew Zaldivar, Parker Barnes, Lucy Vasserman, Ben Hutchinson, Elena Spitzer, Inioluwa Deborah Raji, and Timnit Gebru, “Model Cards for Model Reporting,” in Proceedings of the Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (New York: ACM, 2019), 220–229.
شکل ۸.۴: اعتبار: Economía Femini(s)ta, 2017, http://economiafeminita.com/, including Mercedes D’Alessandro, Andrés Snitcofsky, Lina Castellanos, Aldana Vales, and the Economía Femini(s)ta team.
شکل ۸.۵: منبع: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison, Decoding Possibilities, multimedia installation, 2017, https://elegantcollisions.com/decoding-possibilities/.
اعتبار: Ron Morrison and Treva Ellison.
اعتبار: Indigenous Women Rising.
اعتبار: Charis Circle.